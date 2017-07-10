× August “Gifts to the Community:” Free admission to the Milwaukee Public Museum

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 and Greater Milwaukee Foundation have partnered to help continue Gifts to the Community in 2017 with a summer Saturday of FREE admission at the Milwaukee Public Museum.

Mark your calendars — you’ll get in to the Milwaukee Public Museum for FREE on Saturday, August 12, 2017, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Featuring extended hours, free shows, bonus activities and the full array of Museum exhibits, the program is open to everyone.

On August 12, you and your family can see free shows in the planetarium, free eclipse glasses for the first 5,000 kids, a live bug experience in Bugs Alive (10 a.m. -2 p.m.) and discount coupons for a return visit to the Milwaukee Public Museum.

For more information, visit www.greatermilwaukeefoundation.org/gifts.