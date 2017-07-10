× Lightning strike believed to have sparked fire at home in Town of Waukesha

WAUKESHA — A lightning strike is believed to have caused a fire early Monday, July 10th on Wood Lilly Lane in the Town of Waukesha.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. at the home on Wood Lilly Lane near Lawnsdale Road.

The Waukesha County Communications Center received a call from a citizen that a house was on fire. Luckily, the fire was contained to the roof of the house and it was determined that no one was home.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and the damage was contained to the roof and attic.

The initial cause of the fire appears to be a lightning strike, however, it remains under investigation.