Milwaukee property targeted in city’s “bawdy house” nuisance lawsuit

MILWAUKEE — Alderman Bob Donovan and Alderman Jose Perez held a news conference on Monday, July 10th to discuss the City of Milwaukee lawsuit against the owners of a home described as a “hub of prostitution” on the city’s near south side.

The city’s “bawdy house” nuisance suit against owners of a property at 2412 W. Greenfield Ave. to abate the prostitution activity that is occurring from the property. City officials say prostitution-related activity has been ongoing at the property since at least 2012. Also, a Milwaukee Police Department investigation since the beginning of 2017 prompted by citizen complaints gathered enough evidence to support allegations in Circuit Court.

“It’s my understanding that this ordinance, if I’m correct, has never been invoked in the City of Milwaukee previously. But we’re going to use it in this particular instance,” said Alderman Donovan.

“The situation is serious. It’s affecting businesses on these streets, and we want it to stop,” said Alderman Perez.

"We have heard the cries for help from our constituents — and we are doing the absolute best job we can to try and address this problem," Donovan said. "But please keep in mind, our authority is limited. We cannot order the police or district attorney to do anything. We can ask, we can urge, and that's about it. And we have on numerous occasions."

The news conference was held in front of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church — near the home in question.