× Think you have what it takes to be a Milwaukee Bucks Dancer? It’s time to audition!

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks Dancers are searching for dancers to join the 2017-18 squad. Milwaukee Bucks Dancer open auditions will be held Saturday, July 15, at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Doors open at 8:00 a.m., with registration from 9:00 a.m. -10:00 a.m. Participants must be available to stay as late as 5:00 p.m. Callbacks are scheduled for the following day, Sunday, July 16, with doors opening at 11:00 a.m. and dancing beginning at 12:00 p.m. Dancers must bring their completed application packet, proof of ID and two non-returnable photos (one head shot and one fully body shot; photos do not need to be professional) to the initial audition.

Dancers who are selected as finalists from the callbacks will enter into a week-long training camp of rehearsals and interviews. A final live audition will be held on Thursday, July 27, at 7:00 p.m. in the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall inside the Marcus Center for Performing Arts.

In order to audition, dancers must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or GED. Attire for the audition is a two-piece form-fitting outfit with exposed midriff and legs (no black tights), performance-ready hair and makeup, and dance, athletic, or jazz shoes with non-marking soles. Pre-choreographed routines are not necessary. All candidates must be available for all Bucks home games (regular season and playoffs) and dance practices, which are held twice a week from September through the end of the basketball season.

To register for auditions, visit bucks.com/dancers. Participants can download the audition application from the website and get answers to frequently asked questions regarding the Milwaukee Bucks Dancers and the audition process.