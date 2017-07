× Packers looking for people to work on game days; job fair set for July 17th

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are looking for gameday employees to assist with Packers home games and events, and provide legendary customer service to all guests at Lambeau Field.

According to a press release, gameday employees are sought for the guest services and security departments to assist at Packers home games and events. Applicants must be at least 16 years old for guest services positions, and must be at least 18 years old to be considered for security positions.

Those interested in a position can learn more at the job fair on Monday, July 17, from 3 to 6 p.m. on the fifth floor Terrace Suites in the South End of Lambeau Field. On-site interviews will be conducted at the job fair.

Qualifications for the positions include strong verbal communication and conversation skills, trouble-shooting skills, ability to stay focused on job responsibilities and ability to stand throughout the entire shift. Individuals must be available for all home games, Family Night, any potential playoff games and other Lambeau Field events as needed.

The job fair will be held on the fifth floor Terrace Suites in the South End of Lambeau Field. Please enter through the Shopko Gate and take the elevators up to the fifth floor. If unable to attend, applications can be picked up from the Guest Services desk inside the Lambeau Field Atrium.