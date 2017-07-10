× Police: 20-year-old woman suffers minor injury in shooting at Fond du Lac and Sherman

MILWAUKEE — A woman suffered a minor injury in a shooting near Fond du Lac and Sherman Monday, July 10th.

It happened shortly before 3:00 p.m.

Police said the victim is 20 years old, and from Milwaukee. She was taken to the hospital from the police station after she showed up there to report the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

