Police: 28-year-old man shot, wounded near 36th and Wright

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was wounded in a shooting that happened Monday, July 10th near 36th and Wright.

It happened around 3:00 p.m.

Police say the 28-year-old victim suffered injuries not believed life-threatening. He was driven to the hospital by a family member.

The investigation into what led up to the incident is ongoing and MPD is seeking suspects.

