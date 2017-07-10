× Police: 4 juveniles sought, accused of vandalizing church in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK — Oak Creek police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the four juveniles accused of vandalizing St. Matthew’s Church on Saturday, July 1st.

According to police, four juveniles came through the south side of the property — from Northbrook or Regency. They played basketball for a while and then between 10:18 p.m. and 10:34 p.m., they broke four windows and a door.

They then entered the church — where they continued to cause more damage inside the building.

If you have any information on this, please contact PO Hausner at 414-762-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 414-766-7699.