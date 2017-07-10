× Police: 4 taken into custody following police pursuit involving two stolen vehicles

CUDAHY — Four people were taken into custody Sunday night, July 9th following a police pursuit involving two stolen vehicles.

The pursuit began around 9:30 p.m. and involved a Chevrolet Silverado and a Toyota Prius.

Police say the pursuit ended as both stolen vehicles struck stop sticks deployed by Greenfield police at S. 27th Street and W. Howard Avenue.

The Prius stopped at S. 27th Street and W. Loomis Avenue — with three people taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. A 27-year-old man, 17-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old girl, all from Milwaukee, were taken into custody.

Police say a loaded gun was found in the vehicle.

The Chevrolet Silverado was involved in an accident on S. 27th Street and W. Ohio Avenue. The lone male occupant, a 23-year-old man from Milwaukee, was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Officials say all parties involved are facing multiple charges — and the investigation is ongoing.