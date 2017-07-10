Railroad track opens after derailment in West Allis, several days of cleanup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- A stretch of railroad track in West Allis reopened on Monday, July 10th. That track was shut down when several coal cars derailed on Thursday evening.

Officials say 20 cars of a 145-car Union Pacific train left the tracks near I-894 and Greenfield Ave. around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Nobody was hurt as a result of the derailment. But traffic in the area was prohibited until the bulk of the cleanup was complete.

The train originated in Bill, Wyoming and was headed for Butler, Wisconsin. The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

PHOTO GALLERY

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.