Several pets die in fire at home near 13th and Minnesota in South Milwaukee; no humans hurt

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — Several family pets died in a fire near 13th and Minnesota in South Milwaukee Monday night, July 10th.

It happened around 8:15 p.m.

South Milwaukee fire officials said they responded to the home after a 911 call came in regarding smoke coming from the home. They found smoke coming from the west side, and no occupants could be accounted for, so the alarm level was upgraded, and support was brought in from neighboring departments.

A search of the home revealed no one was there at the time of the fire. No humans were hurt, but several family pets died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the displaced family.