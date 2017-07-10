× Silver Alert: 76-year-old Kenosha man missing since Sunday evening

KENOSHA — A Silver Alert has been issued in Kenosha County for 76-year-old Raymond Witham.

Officials say Witham was last seen in the neighborhood near 60th St. and 18th Ave. in Kenosha. That was just before 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 9th. Officials say Witham frequents bookstores and libraries.

Witham is described as a male, white, 5’9″ tall and weighing about 230 lbs. He has blue eyes, gray hair and was last seen wearing a white shirt, tan jacket, and tan hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5238.