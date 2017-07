× Special guest found in wine and spirits department at Festival Foods in Darboy

DARBOY — A Festival Foods store attracted a new “customer” Monday night, July 10th.

A fawn got into the wine and spirits department at the Darboy Festival Foods on Van Roy Road.

Surveillance photos show the fawn browsing in the aisle.

The fawn made it out of the store OK.

Store officials said on Facebook page, associates and guests joined together to get the deer out an emergency exit door.