Tech summer camp teaches kids Ccding & cybersecurity

At this summer camp, the bugs are virtual and there is no campfire to gather around. But you will find kids huddled around computer screens learning coding and cybersecurity.

We recently visited one of the week-long CyberCamps, which are being held at corporate campuses nationwide. The camps were created to help get students interested in STEM careers, or those with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering, and math.

The camp we visited was being held at AT&T's Southern California headquarters. About 80 campers participated!

Learn more:

https://www.uscyberpatriot.org/special-initiatives/afa-cybercamp-program/program-overview