Too much, or worth it? iPhone 8 could cost $1,200 or more

MILWAUKEE — The newest iPhone could cost a pretty penny!

Technology buffs are estimating the iPhone 8 may cost $1,200 or more!

Some say the high price tag will be worth it. Others are comparing it to the less-expensive current iPhone 7 that starts at $649.

Among other rumors is the new phone’s design. Developers have created mockups of the phone’s touchscreen, dominating the entire front side of the phone, a trend consistent with competing phones.

The redesigned iPhone is expected to launch in the fall of 2017 to mark the device’s 10th anniversary.