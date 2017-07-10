We Energies searching for new canine safety ambassador to star in Safe Digging campaign

MILWAUKEE — We Energies is looking for a new canine safety ambassador to star in their “Safe Digging” campaign.

Your dog can help them spread an important safety message: Doggone it! Call Diggers Hotline (811) before you dig.

Whether you’re planting a tree or installing a fence post, you could be putting yourself in danger if you strike an underground natural gas line or electrical cable.

Now, your furry friend can help We Energies raise awareness about safe digging.

If your pet makes the cut, his/her picture will be featured in We Energies promotional material – including a grand unveiling at Energy Park at the Wisconsin State Fair.

The ad featured here shows the winners of last year’s campaign, Darby and Boca. A similar ad will be developed with this year’s winner.

Rules:

One photo of dog digging

One entry (photo) per person with your name and address, and dog’s name

Must be We Energies customer

Must be available to attend unveiling at Wisconsin State Fair on Friday, Aug. 11 at noon with your dog (tickets will be provided)

at noon with your dog (tickets will be provided) Photo quality of at least 150 dpi – .jpg or .tiff format preferred

Submit photo entries by midnight July 16 to contest@we-energies.com. Photo will be used on our social media channels and may be used by media outlets as well.

We Energies will narrow down the entries to a list of finalists for a public vote. The winner will be unveiled in a ceremony at Energy Park on Aug. 11 (8-11), a day to raise awareness about dialing 811 to have utility facilities marked before digging.

The winner will receive tickets to the Wisconsin State Fair, a prize basket of treats for their famous furry friend and bragging rights about their canine’s cameo at Energy Park.