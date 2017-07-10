× West Bend police: Body recovered believed that of Ryan Morrison, reported missing on July 8th

WEST BEND — West Bend police said Monday, July 10th a body was discovered amid the search for a missing man.

Police said around 12:15 p.m., the body of a deceased man was found in the area near Schoenhaar Drive and Annie Place — where Ryan Morrison’s vehicle was found.

He was reported missing on Saturday, July 8th.

West Bend investigators believe the body is that of Morrison. Police do not suspect foul play.

The West Bend Police Department is working with the Washington County Medical Examiner Office to make a positive identification.