Wet Monday for homeowners, business owners in Kenosha: “The last 24 hours have been pretty nuts”

KENOSHA — It was a long and stressful Monday, July 10th for many in the Kenosha area, after as much as six inches of rain fell in a short period of time overnight. Some were busy fighting the water all day long.

Near 60th Avenue and 65th Street, FOX6 News found people working to combat the water. A water line was visible in some front yards, and while the water was receding all day, the flooding created plenty of work on a Monday.

The phrase “when it rains, it pours” certainly rang true Monday morning in Kenosha!

“The last 24 hours have been pretty nuts,” Alex Villalpando with SERVPRO Fire and Water Cleanup and Restoration said.

Villalpando and his crew worked non-stop since the first drop of rain fell.

“Most of Kenosha right now is sump pump backups and sewer backups. This is pretty common in a storm event like this,” Villalpando said.

And it wasn’t just homeowners stressing about water problems. Scott Grundy with the South Shore Realtors Association said water forced its way into his office. He had to call his insurance agent into work instead of his employees.

“We work 24/7. We’re realtors, and obviously we work all the time — so office staff, I’ve told them to stay home today because we just can’t get in the building, obviously. For safety reasons, we don’t want anyone in there obviously at this point,” Grundy said.

Several inches of rain fell in the Kenosha area, and it came quickly.

“This is the first time we’ve gotten this. We had a few floods, but nothing like this,” Mario DeFranco said.

DeFranco said his neighborhood was under water for most of Monday morning. Luckily though, he stayed dry.

“A sump pump that I have — I have two pumps in the same hose. If one can’t keep up, which that is what happened, one pump couldn’t keep up, so both pumps were coming,” DeFranco said.

Kenosha residents said they were happy Monday to see the rain move out.

According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, the next round of strong storms looks to arrive late Tuesday, into Wednesday. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast information.

Many spots are still recovering from heavy rain and storms overnight. The good news is, we’ve made it through the worst of it. That said, there is the chance for additional showers and a few rumbles of thunder this afternoon. Highs will reach the low 80s.

As our active summer pattern continues, the next round of strong storms looks to arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.