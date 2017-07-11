× 1 dead following crash involving pickup truck, semi on US 151 in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — A 43-year-old woman has died following a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi that occurred early Tuesday morning, July 11th in Dodge County.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. on northbound US 151 near Gunn Road, in the Township of Calamus.

Preliminary investigation shows that a 27-year-old man from Iowa was operating a 2006 Ford pickup truck with a trailer on northbound on US 151 in the right lane approaching the rear of a 2014 Volvo semi.

Officials say the pickup truck attempted to swerve to the left traffic lane to avoid collision with the semi, but the right side of the pickup truck struck the left rear and left side of the semi.

A 43-year-old female passenger in the pickup truck was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

The 29-year-old driver of the semi and the 27-year-old driver of the pickup truck were not injured in the crash.

Assisting at the scene was: Beaver Dam Police, Beaver Dam Fire Department and Paramedics, Dodge County Emergency Response Team and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain.

Identification of those involved in this crash are being withheld pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.