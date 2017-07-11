× 17-year-old shot, injured while sitting in vehicle on Milwaukee’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 11th in the area of W. Congress St. and W. Appleton Avenue.

According to police, a 17-year-old male states he was in a vehicle when he was shot by a suspect. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

MPD continues t seek a motive and search for the suspect.