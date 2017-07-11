2 men face multiple charges in connection with fatal shooting of Ramsey Wheeler

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee men face multiple criminal charges in connection with the death of 19-year-old Ramsey Wheeler. Wheeler died from injuries suffered after a shooting incident near 94th and Silver Spring on Milwaukee’s northwest side on Wednesday, June 28th.

The accused in this case are 21-year-old Theodore Reese and 34-year-old Jeffrey Ward. They face the following charges:

First degree reckless homicide – party to a crime (Reese & Ward)

Armed robbery – party to a crime (Ward)

Possession of a firearm by a felon (Ward)

Felony bail jumping (Reese)

According to the criminal complaint, Wheeler and his brother went to the area of 94th and Silver Spring because Wheeler “was attempting to buy marijuana.” Wheeler’s brother indicates that Reese and Ward approached their SUV and he “observed defendant Reese pointing a black semi-automatic handgun at them sweeping back and forth between them both.” When Wheeler’s brother saw this, “he accelerated speeding away.” The complaint goes on to say “as he sped away he heard about 7 gunshots and saw blood coming from the left side of his brother’s face.” The brother immediately took Wheeler to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he later died.

When questioned by police, Ward “stated he believed he fired his firearm six times and believes anywhere between 8 and 10 gunshots were fired during the incident.

Reese had been released from custody on bail while charged with armed robbery-threat of force in a separate case. A condition of his bail was that he commit no new crimes. Reese’s cash bond in this new case has been set at $100,000. He is due in court for his preliminary hearing on July 20th.

Ward had been convicted in March 2011 of two counts of armed robbery with threat of force. Ward is now being held on $100,000 cash bond. He too will be in court for his preliminary hearing on July 20th.

