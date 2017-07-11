Flash flood WATCH for all of SE Wisconsin from 10pm Tuesday – 10am Wednesday

Breaking: Child 1 of 2 patients taken to hospital after balcony collapse near 21st and Keefe

Posted 6:33 pm, July 11, 2017, by , Updated at 06:58PM, July 11, 2017

Balcony collapse near 21st and Keefe

MILWAUKEE — A child was one of two people taken to the hospital from the scene of a balcony collapse in Milwaukee.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. near 21st and Keefe, according to officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

FOX6 News is working to gather additional details.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.