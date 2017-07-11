× Brett Favre to receive “Distinguished Service Award” in Green Bay

GREEN BAY — Brett Favre will return to Green Bay to receive the “Distinguished Service Award” presented by the De Pere Rotary Club. The award will be given to Favre at the Lee Remmel Sports Awards Banquet on Wednesday, August 9th.

According to a news release from the Rotary Club, the Lee Remmel Sports Awards Banquet will presenta wards in professional, collegiate, prep, superior achievement and distinguished service categories.

“It has been a great pleasure for me to have my name associated with an annual event of this stature, “ said Lee Remmel, retired Green Bay Packers Historian and longtime Publicity Director. “Because of my longtime involvement with all categories of athletics, I am especially pleased to accorded recognition through this banquet. I am also delighted that the proceeds of this banquet will go to support young men and women achieve their educational and athletic dreams through scholarship opportunities.” To reserve your place at this event, please complete the bottom portion of this page and return it along with check or MasterCard/Visa number. Join your friends in thanking Wisconsin’s great athletes, coaches and administrators.