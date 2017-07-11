Caught on camera: Deer wanders into Festival Foods liquor store

DARBOY, Wis. — Now here’s something you don’t see every day. A deer walked into the liquor store at the Darboy location of Festival Foods on Monday evening, July 10th. That’s in the Appleton area.

How’d the deer get in there in the first place? Well, as you’ll see in the video above, he approached the sliding doors and activated them to open — simple as that.

According to Festival Foods’ Facebook page, “Associates and guests formed a ‘human fence’ to usher the little guy out an emergency exit door. He made it!”