Caught on camera: Police seek suspect after armed robbery at Wells Fargo bank

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo bank, located near 76th and Hampton Avenue.

It happened on June 29th around 12:25 p.m.

Police say the suspect entered the bank, passed a demand note to the teller, and the teller gave the suspect money. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his mid-20’s, between 5’7”-5’9” tall, approximately 140-160 pounds, with a medium build, and goatee. He was last seen wearing a gray sweat suit, glasses, a blue hat with a Lacoste logo, and had a Band-Aid near his right eye.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.