Clocked at 110 mph: Packers’ Jermaine Whitehead pleads no contest to speeding citation

He was originally cited for going more than 35 miles-per-hour above the limit after being stopped on I-43 on May 19th.Whitehead was pulled over around 3:30 a.m. on on I-43 near Smies Road in the Town of Holland — a 70 miles-per-hour zone.

The traffic report indicates the deputy saw a vehicle traveling northbound, passing a semi at a high rate of speed. His laser gun indicated a speed of 110 miles-per-hour.

After he was pulled over, Whitehead showed his Mississippi driver’s license to the deputy. Whitehead “originally said he was going 75 to 80.” After the deputy told him he was doing 40 miles-per-hour over the posted speed limit, “he did not contest” the speed.

The report says Whitehead and three others in the car “were heading to Green Bay as they have to work at 8:00 a.m.” That’s when the deputy learned they were all Packers players.

The deputy “advised them to slow down so they can make it safe to work.”