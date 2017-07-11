Flash flood WATCH for all of SE Wisconsin from 10pm Tuesday – 10am Wednesday

Clocked at 110 mph: Packers’ Jermaine Whitehead pleads no contest to speeding citation

Posted 2:51 pm, July 11, 2017, by

Jermaine Whitehead

GREEN BAY — A Green Bay Packers’ player busted for speeding pleaded no contest to a reduced count, court records show.

Jermaine Whitehead was convicted of speeding on an expressway between 30 and 34 miles-per-hour above the limit. His driver’s license was suspended for 14 days and he was fined $326.50.

