Democratic businessman Andy Gronik enters governor’s race: “My skill set is what Wisconsin needs”

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik jumped into the race for Wisconsin governor, becoming the first significant Democrat to do so. Gronik says he has the private-sector experience that Governor Scott Walker — who’s been in politics for nearly his entire adult life — does not have. But Gronik has a difficult road ahead, first in the Democratic primary, and then if he advances to face Governor Walker, who has already raised millions of dollars.

Speaking with FOX6 News after his campaign launch, Gronik said he’s the candidate who can bring high-paying jobs to Wisconsin. He said he’s no fan of Governor Walker. He said he plans to invest some of his own money into this race, but he said he’ll need help to counter Walker, who has already raised millions.

“My skill set is exactly what Wisconsin needs right now,” Gronik said.

Gronik criticized Walker for collecting a government paycheck since he was a young adult. In contrast, Gronik said his own experience leading consulting companies makes him the candidate who can attract high-paying jobs.

“He’s a politician. I’m a guy who’s actually helped people create jobs. Do I think I can sell that? I know I can sell that,” Gronik said.

Speaking at a Winnebago County farm on Tuesday, July 11th, Governor Walker downplayed his new challenger — saying he’d never heard of Gronik until his name started appearing in the news.

“I don’t know much about him,” Walker said.

A Walker campaign memo released after Gronik’s announcement says the governor has established “clear dominance headed in 2018” and already has $2.4 million on hand — more than he had this time four years ago.

Walker said he won’t make it official that he’s running for a third term until he signs the state budget, which is now 11 days late and counting.

“To me, the timing of when there may be an announcement really isn’t a factor. We’re going to continue to sell the state,” Walker said.

Gronik draws comparisons to 2014 Democratic nominee, Mary Burke — a businesswoman with scant political experience.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Professor Mordecai Lee said that presents a challenge, especially if other Democrats enter the race.

“What he really needs to do is differentiate himself from Ms. Burke. He has to show he’s a different kind of candidate from one who already lost to Governor Walker,” Lee said.

Gronik praised Burke, but said he’s his own candidate.

In June, FOX6 News broke the news that Gronik had not signed a recall petition against Walker in 2012. He said he didn’t sign because he wasn’t asked to, and said he does not think that will hurt him. Several of his likely primary opponents did sign.