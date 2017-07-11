× Driver of stolen vehicle flees attempted traffic stop, crashes into building in Glendale

GLENDALE — A vehicle crashed into a building near Green Bay and Silver Spring in Glendale Monday night, July 10th following an attempted traffic stop.

Police said the suspect vehicle fled as soon as police tried to pull it over. A pursuit lasted for a few blocks before the driver lost control and crashed into the building.

Three people were taken into custody. Two of them suffered minor injuries.

Police said the vehicle in this case was stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.