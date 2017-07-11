Governor Walker reports having $2.4 million on hand for re-election

DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 27: Scott Walker speaks during the Western Conservative Summit at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado on June 27, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. The Western Conservative Summit attracts thousands of conservatives and a number of prominent politicians; this year the lineup includes Rick Santorum, Mike Huckabee, Carly Fiorina, Ben Carson, and Scott Walker. (Photo by Theo Stroomer/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis.  — Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign is reporting that it raised $3.5 million in the first six months of the year and has $2.4 million cash on hand for his re-election bid in 2018.

Walker’s campaign manager Joe Fadness released the numbers Tuesday in a memo directed to the governor. Walker is expected to formally launch his re-election bid later this summer, but he’s been aggressively raising money in expectation of seeking a third term.

Walker’s cash on hand exceeds what he had at this point in 2013. Walker’s memo says Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch has $1.2 million cash on hand and the state Republican Party has $1.7 million

Walker’s campaign released the fundraising numbers hours after Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik announced he was running as a Democrat. He’s the most prominent Democratic challenger to announce so far.