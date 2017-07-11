× Grafton police seek man who tried getting kids into his truck at Lime Kiln Park

GRAFTON — Grafton police are seeking a suspect, accused of attempting to get some kids to get into his truck in a suspicious incident that happened Monday afternoon, July 10th at Lime Kiln Park.

The park is located on S. Green Bay Road near Falls Road.

Police say around 1:30 p.m., kids between the ages of 11 and 13 were fishing when they were approached by a man in his mid-to-late 40s, driving a newer blue Dodge Ram full-sized pickup truck.

According to police, the man initially offered to help the kids fix a tangled fishing pole. When they declined, the man offered to take them to a better fishing location, and told them they should get into the back of his truck. They declined, and he then offered to take them to his daughter’s favorite fishing location. They again declined, and the man got into his truck and left.

Police say the man had an English Labrador Retriever with him and that dog was wearing a “Therapy Dog in Training” vest.

Police noted the man “made no attempts or advances towards the children, and left the area without further incident.”

Grafton police are now following up to determine the identity and intentions of the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grafton police.