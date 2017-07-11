How to get free McDonald’s vanilla soft serve ice cream cone

You won’t want to miss out on this sweet deal: McDonald’s is giving away free vanilla soft serve on Sunday in celebration of National Ice Cream Day!

To get your free cone, participants are asked to download the McDonald’s mobile app and redeem the offer. Participating restaurants nationwide will be giving out free cones to customers all day long. But wait, that’s not even the best part!

Customers will also have a chance to win the infamous “Golden Arches Cone,” which means they’ll be able to get free McDonald’s soft serve for life. If you’re interested in being the next “Golden Arches Cone” winner, check out the McDonald’s website for more information.

Get a FREE🍦with our app on 7/16 & from 2-5 you could WIN SOFT SERVE FOR LIFE!😮 Twitter, you got #SoftServed🍦😊 Rules: https://t.co/S92PW8VGhd pic.twitter.com/sBKWGfceYL — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 11, 2017

The McDonald’s giveaway is also looking to spread a little kindness by giving out compliments to customers using the hashtag #SoftServed on Twitter.

@-us today with #SoftServed for a compliment!🍦😊

Like… our Soft Serve is cool CUZ IT'S MADE W/O ARTIFICIAL COLORS, FLAVORS OR PRESERVATIVES! pic.twitter.com/DVWJsqfU0n — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 10, 2017

Promotion rules indicate no purchase is necessary and limit one cone per customer while supplies last.