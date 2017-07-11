× Milwaukee Admirals reveal schedule for 2017-2018 season

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Admirals officials have released the team’s 2017-2018 schedule.

The Admirals will kick off the season on the road against the Iowa Wild on Saturday, October 7th at 7:00 p.m.

The Ads will open the home portion of their schedule on Friday, October 20th at 7:00 p.m. against the Hershey Bears, followed the next night by a home contest at 6:00 p.m. with the Rockford IceHogs.

The Wild will bookend the Admirals 76-game schedule, as they host Iowa on April 14th to conclude the regular season.

The Admirals noted in a press release this will be the second season for the Admirals at Panther Arena. A year ago, the building saw $6.3 million in upgrades that included new locker rooms and improvements to bathrooms, concessions and an addition to the merchandise store. The Admirals played at the UWMPA, then the MECCA, from the mid-70s through the 1986-87 season before beginning a 28-year run at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Once again the Admirals will play two school-day games this year. The first game will be on Wednesday, November 8th against Chicago and then they will host Manitoba on Wednesday March 7th. Both games are expected to feature more than 7,000 school-aged kids and will have a puck drop of 10:30 a.m.

From a home/road perspective, the Admirals schedule is fairly balanced. The team’s longest homestand is just four games, which they will do three times (December 27th-January 5th, February 10th-February 16th, and March 4th-10th). The Ads will have two four-game road trips (December 16th-23rd and February 19th-21st), the longest on the docket for 17-18.

March is the busiest calendar month of the season with 14 games, while the team will play 13 contests in December, including two against Chicago (December 27th and 29th), during Christmas week.

The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. at all Monday through Friday home games, with the exception of the school day games, and at 6:00 p.m. for Saturday night home contests with the exception of January 27th, which is a 7:30 p.m. puck drop, and February 10th which begins at 7:00 p.m. Three of the four Sunday games will begin at 5:00 p.m. with the lone exception a 3:00 p.m. start time for the April 8th game.

Individual tickets for next season will go on sale at a future date. However, season tickets for the 2017-18 campaign are on sale now and start for as little as $135.

CLICK HERE for more information, or to purchase tickets.