Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity reveals plans to revitalize new neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity on Tuesday, July 11th revealed plans to revitalize a new neighborhood in Milwaukee.

After working primarily in the Washington Park neighborhood since 2013 as part of a holistic neighborhood revitalization strategy, more than 215 families now have safe, affordable homes in the neighborhood and crime has decreased 48% on the blocks where we’ve built, according to Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat will look to replicate those successes in the Harambee Neighborhood– an area of the city where the average family makes about $20,000 a year and the need for affordable housing is great.