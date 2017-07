Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 12th and Chambers early Tuesday morning, July 11th.

The shooting was reported just after 4 a.m.

The Medical Examiner's Office tells FOX6 News they have been notified of one death at this location.

No additional details have been released.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.