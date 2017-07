× Police: 1 shot, injured on Milwaukee’s south side, known suspect sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning, July 11th on the city’s south side.

It happened near 33rd and Lincoln shortly before 2:00 a.m.

Police say the male victim was transported to the hospital — where is condition is unknown.

Officials are searching for a known suspect.

