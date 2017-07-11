× Police: 45-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle near 115th and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Monday night, July 10th.

It happened at approximately 9:05 p.m., at 115th and W. Silver Spring Dr.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, was struck as he was in the roadway by a vehicle that was traveling east on Silver Spring Dr.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Members of the department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit and Investigations and Intelligence Division are investigating this incident.