U.S. Coast Guard: “Hoax distress” calls are up 3 times on Great Lakes in 2017

MILWAUKEE -- The U.S Coast Guard says "hoax distress" calls are up three times on the Great Lakes this year compared to last. That information was announced at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, July 11th.

Many of these calls are made either by phone or over a marine radio by a person claiming to have witnessed a potential distress situation or to be in distress, in danger or in an emergency situation.

Officials say say one-third of the fakes are believed to be made by children who are playing with radios on vessels. They also say the fake calls along the Wisconsin border appear to originate in southeast Wisconsin.

Officials say they have to investigate every distress call -- and those fake calls could be putting real victims at risk. It costs roughly $4,000 an hour sending crews out. That number is $16,000 an hour if a helicopter is deployed.

Making a false report of this kind is a felony.