Whip up a good look: DIY beauty recipes that will have you itching to get in the kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- All natural, clean beauty products can cost a fortune at the department store. And sometimes you may already have some money-saving substitutes right in your pantry or fridge. Local blogger, Pamela Kieck, joins Real Milwaukee with some beauty hacks straight from the kitchen.

Coffee Body scrub:

1 part coconut or olive oil

1 part coffee grounds

1 part brown sugar

This is will moisturized the skin, exfoliate and also the caffeine will help reduce cellulite

Skin brightening mask:

1 tbsp of turmeric

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp plain yogurt

This will help will dull skin, also reduce the appearance of acne scars or dark circles and give you a glowy look

Hair mask:

1 banana

2 tbsp of olive oil

4 tbsp of beer

Beer will actually make you hair softer, shinier and stronger

Lip scrub