Whip up a good look: DIY beauty recipes that will have you itching to get in the kitchen

MILWAUKEE -- All natural, clean beauty products can cost a fortune at the department store. And sometimes you may already have some money-saving substitutes right in your pantry or fridge. Local blogger, Pamela Kieck, joins Real Milwaukee with some beauty hacks straight from the kitchen.
- Coffee Body scrub:
- 1 part coconut or olive oil
- 1 part coffee grounds
- 1 part brown sugar
This is will moisturized the skin, exfoliate and also the caffeine will help reduce cellulite
- Skin brightening mask:
- 1 tbsp of turmeric
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp plain yogurt
This will help will dull skin, also reduce the appearance of acne scars or dark circles and give you a glowy look
- Hair mask:
- 1 banana
- 2 tbsp of olive oil
- 4 tbsp of beer
Beer will actually make you hair softer, shinier and stronger
- Lip scrub
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 tbsp honey