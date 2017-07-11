× WisDOT: June traffic crashes claim 59 lives in the state

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced on Tuesday, July 11th that 59 people died in Wisconsin traffic crashes last month – three more compared to June of last year and five above the five-year average for the month of June.

The safest month of June occurred in 2015 with 44 fatalities, and the deadliest June was in 1956 with 115 fatalities.

Officials say through the first half of this year, Wisconsin recorded 271 traffic deaths including 31 pedestrians, 29 motorcyclists and one bicyclist. Traffic deaths through the end of June were one less than the same period last year.

During the recent July Fourth holiday weekend (from Friday, June 30 at 6 p.m. until midnight on July 4), there were eight traffic fatalities in Wisconsin compared to 12 last year.