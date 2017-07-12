× “1st 24 hours are crucial:” SERVPRO Disaster Recovery Team activated amid severe flooding in SE WI

MLWAUKEE — Multiple waves of heavy rainfall has caused widespread flooding across SE Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. Additional flooding is anticipated as the rain continues through Thursday, July 13th. SERVPRO’s Disaster Recovery Team has been activated to assist residents and business owners in flood affected areas.

In a news release, SERVPRO officials said the days immediately following a flood event are critical to prevent secondary damages, like mold.

SERVPRO suggests the following steps to help minimize additional damage to your property:

If the water has entered the structure through the flooding of a creek, stream or river, or if it has filtered through insulation during its intrusion, it is considered to be black water and could be hazardous to your health. Avoid contact with contaminated items as much as possible.

Take the greatest caution while entering your home, and wear sturdy shoes and protective clothing when dealing with flooded areas.

Do not attempt to operate any electrical equipment while standing in wet or damp locations.

Throw away all foods – even canned goods – that have come into contact with flood waters.

Remove and prop wet upholstery and pillow cushions for drying. Wipe excess water from wood furniture after removal of lamps and tabletop items.

Place fans at 45-degree angles to walls and move large furniture away from walls to create the best air circulation.

If your home has a crawlspace, be aware excess moisture in this area can often foster mold growth.

“The first 24 hours after a water damage or flood are so crucial to keeping final costs of the damage down,” said Brian Petraitis, SERVPRO’s disaster recovery manager in the release. “A lot of flood situations require professional equipment and knowledge of the science of drying to mitigate. By taking these steps, property owners can help minimize damage until the professionals arrive.”

SERVPRO’s Disaster Recovery Team mobilizes from across the country, as needed, to support large storm events.