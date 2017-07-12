× 22-year-old woman seriously injured after being shot inside vehicle near 35th and Auer

MILWAUKEE — A 22-year-old woman was shot while sitting inside a vehicle near 35th and Auer Wednesday afternoon, July 12th.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m.

According to police, the victim was sitting inside a vehicle when the suspect’s vehicle approached and fired shots.

The 22-year-old woman was struck and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Milwaukee police continues to seek a motive and search for suspects.