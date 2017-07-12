× $75,000 in damage: Lightning strike sparks duplex fire in Whitefish Bay, no one hurt

WHITEFISH BAY — North Shore Fire/Rescue responded to the scene of a duplex fire on Oakland Avenue early Wednesday morning, July 12th. It appears lightning struck the house, causing the fire.

Crews responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. after receiving a call from a resident — reporting smoke in the attic of his home. The caller told officials he began smell smoke after hearing a loud bang.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a three-story duplex with fire in the attic. The alarm was upgraded to bring additional resources to the scene.

The crews initiated an aggressive offensive attack and quickly brought the fire under control.

All occupants form the upper and lower unit were able to evacuate safely prior to the arrival of fire personnel.

Officials say there is significant fire, smoke and water damage to the third flood and attic space of the home. Additionally, the first floor tenant also has moderate water damage from the firefighting efforts.

Damage to the structure and contents is estimated at approximately $75,000.

Officials say it appears that lightning from severe storms moving through the area struck the house, causing the fire in the attic space of the home.

Tenants from both the upper and lower units both quickly and safely exited the residence.

North Shore Fire/Rescue was assisted by several neighboring fire departments, both on scene and covering subsequent calls for service.