8 people, 2 dogs evacuated from Pleasant Prairie Mobile Home Park due to severe flooding

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Eight people and two dogs were evacuated from the Pleasant Prairie Mobile Home Park due to severe flooding.

The mobile home park is located on 60th Street near 120th Avenue. The evacuation took place Wednesday, July 12th after heavy rain overnight.

Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said the evacuation occurred as a result of flood waters from the Kilbourn Road Ditch, located adjacent to the park.

No injuries were reported.