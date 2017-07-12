× Amtrak Hiawatha service between Chicago and Milwaukee suspended due to flooding

MILWAUKEE — Flooding in Kenosha County and Lake County, Illinois has lead to a temporary track closure this morning, affecting Amtrak Hiawatha Service between Chicago and Milwaukee.

No alternate transportation is available during this service suspension.

Stuck in Sturtevant. Flash flooding has washed out tracks in Lake Forest. We stuck. pic.twitter.com/bLa6dCwjA0 — Jim Windsor (@jwind000) July 12, 2017

