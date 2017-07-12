× Can you hear it? US Navy’s Blue Angels are in town for Milwaukee Air and Water Show

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels are in town for the Milwaukee Air & Water Show — set for this weekend. It will take place on Saturday, July 15th and Sunday, July 16th along Milwaukee’s lakefront — and it will be quite the spectacle.

In addition to the Blue Angels, the following acts will perform:

US Army Golden Knights Parachute Demonstration Team

Team Aerostars

Firebirds Xtreme

Lucas Oil Airshows

A-4 Skyhawk

On Wednesday evening, July 12th, FOX6’s Jessob Reisbeck got the opportunity to fly with one of the Blue Angels. The video below was streamed live on Facebook just minutes before he and his pilot blasted off into the blue skies of Milwaukee. They anticipated reaching speeds of up to 700 mph.

We’ll see how Jessob fared from his flight with the Blue Angels in the next day or so. We invite you to tune in for that.

To learn much more about the Milwaukee Air & Water Show, you’re invited to CLICK HERE.