Cuban Picadillo: It’s one dish — but it can be made three ways

MILWAUKEE -- It's one dish -- but it can be made three ways. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shows us how to prepare Cuban Picadillo -- and you can make it on the stove top, crockpot or instant pot!
Cuban Picadillo
It’s compatible for stovetop, crockpot and instant pot pressure cooker!
Courtesy: Skinnytaste http://www.skinnytaste.com/instant-pot-picadillo/
Ingredients:
- ½ large chopped onion
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tomato, chopped
- ½ red bell pepper, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp cilantro
- 1 1/2 lb of ground beef (93% preferably)
- 4 oz (1/2 can) tomato sauce (Goya brand is best)
- 1 tsp Kosher salt
- Fresh ground pepper
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1-2 bay leaf
- 2 tbsp alcaparrado (capers or green Spanish olives would work too)
Directions (Skillet version):
- Brown meat on high heat and large sauté pan and season with salt and pepper. Use a wooden spoon to break the meat up into small pieces. When meat is no longer pink, drain all juice from pan.
- While meat is cooking, chop onion, garlic, pepper, tomato and cilantro.
- Add to the meat and continue cooking on a low flame. Add alcaparrado/olives and about 2 tbsp of the brine (the juice from the olives, this add great flavor), cumin, bay leaf, and more salt if needed. Add tomato sauce and ¼ cup of water and mix well. Reduce heat and simmer covered about 20 minutes.
- You can serve with rice, cauliflower rice, slaw, salad. Leftovers are great in tacos, quesadillas, and stuffed peppers.
Directions (Slow Cooker version):
- Follow same directions for skillet version, then transfer meat and everything else to slow cooker on HIGH for 3 to 4 hours or LOW for 6 to 8.
- After it’s ready, taste for salt and add more salt & spices as needed.
- NOTE: You can double the recipe for the slow cooker.
Directions (Instant Pot pressure cooker version):
- Press sauté button and when hot, brown meat and season with salt and pepper. Use a wooden spoon to break the meat up into small pieces until no longer pink.
- Add onion, garlic, tomato, salt, pepper, cilantro and stir 1 minute. Add alcaparrado/olives and about 2 tbsp of the brine, cumin, and bay leaf. Add tomato sauce and 3 tbsp of water and mix well.
- Cover and cook high pressure 15 minutes. Natural or quick release and enjoy!