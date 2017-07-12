Cuban Picadillo: It’s one dish — but it can be made three ways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's one dish -- but it can be made three ways. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shows us how to prepare Cuban Picadillo -- and you can make it on the stove top, crockpot or instant pot!

Cuban Picadillo

It’s compatible for stovetop, crockpot and instant pot pressure cooker!

Courtesy: Skinnytaste http://www.skinnytaste.com/instant-pot-picadillo/

Ingredients:

½ large chopped onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tomato, chopped

½ red bell pepper, finely chopped

2 tbsp cilantro

1 1/2 lb of ground beef (93% preferably)

4 oz (1/2 can) tomato sauce (Goya brand is best)

1 tsp Kosher salt

Fresh ground pepper

1 tsp ground cumin

1-2 bay leaf

2 tbsp alcaparrado (capers or green Spanish olives would work too)

Directions (Skillet version):

Brown meat on high heat and large sauté pan and season with salt and pepper. Use a wooden spoon to break the meat up into small pieces. When meat is no longer pink, drain all juice from pan. While meat is cooking, chop onion, garlic, pepper, tomato and cilantro. Add to the meat and continue cooking on a low flame. Add alcaparrado/olives and about 2 tbsp of the brine (the juice from the olives, this add great flavor), cumin, bay leaf, and more salt if needed. Add tomato sauce and ¼ cup of water and mix well. Reduce heat and simmer covered about 20 minutes. You can serve with rice, cauliflower rice, slaw, salad. Leftovers are great in tacos, quesadillas, and stuffed peppers.

Directions (Slow Cooker version):

Follow same directions for skillet version, then transfer meat and everything else to slow cooker on HIGH for 3 to 4 hours or LOW for 6 to 8. After it’s ready, taste for salt and add more salt & spices as needed. NOTE: You can double the recipe for the slow cooker.

Directions (Instant Pot pressure cooker version):