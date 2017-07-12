Severe T-Storm Warning for Jefferson Co. until 7:45 a.m.
Milwaukee police searching for critical missing woman, 8-year-old child

Posted 6:45 am, July 12, 2017, by , Updated at 07:12AM, July 12, 2017

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a critical missing Milwaukee woman and her child. An Amber Alert has been issued for Naveah Martin.

Police say Jasmine Martin-Williams, a 29-year-old woman, left her residence near 38th and Concordia with her 8-year-old daughter, Naveah Martin, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on July 11th.

Police say Martin-Williams has threatened harm to herself and her child.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes at 414-935-7405.