MMSD: Isolated sewer overflow occurred in Wauwatosa on Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) confirmed an isolated sewer overflow happened in Wauwatosa on Wednesday, July 12th in the wake of heavy rain falling in the area. Officials say it was the result of a clogged sewer.

A posting on MMSD’s website says district staff confirmed that water and wastewater escaped from a manhole cover in the 1800 block of Martha Washington Dr. and into a nearby creek. An estimated volume is not currently available.

To help reduce the risk of a combined sewer overflow Wednesday night, MMSD started blending at Jones Island shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

More rain is in the forecast and as of 1:30 p.m., the Deep Tunnel is 71% full, holding 307 million gallons. Blending involves pumping water directly out of the Deep Tunnel into the disinfection chambers at Jones Island.