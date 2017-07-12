“Not worth a life:” Police say woman shot man who doused her and her car with water during road rage incident

DEKALB COUNTY, Georgia — Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during an alleged road rage incident in the parking lot of a Target store in Georgia on Tuesday morning, July 11th.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Target on Lavista Road near the Northlake Mall in Tucker, Georgia.

According to an incident report, surveillance video shows what led up to the confrontation.

Police say the two cars were trying to get around a truck near the loading docks. Neither car moved and the man got out of his car and started pouring water on the other car and on the other driver — when she got out of her car. The police report states the woman, later identified as Tara Moody, got a gun from her car and chased the man, shooting him.

The shooting victim was identified as Robert Herwing of Decatur, Georgia. He went inside the Target store, where he collapsed.

Police said Moody drove off in a black Honda Accord.

“Sometimes tempers flare up. It doesn’t matter where you are, and we always advise keep your temper. It’s not worth a parking space. It’s not worth a life,” said Shiera Campbell, spokesperson for the the DeKalb County Police Department.

Herwing was in stable condition after the shooting.

A police spokesperson confirmed to WGCL Tuesday night that Moody was captured and arrested. No word on when she’s expected in court.