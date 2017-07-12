Numerous reports of flooded roadways, washouts in Kenosha County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA COUNTY -- The Kenosha Sheriff Department along with the Kenosha County Highway Department are responding to numerous reports of flooded roadways and washouts.

The following roadways are closed due to the flooding or washouts:

The intersection of County Highway-N at County Highway-D reported flooded.

The intersection of US Highway 45 at County Highway-K reported flooded but passable.

The intersection of County Highway-KR at County Highway-H is not passable.

Low spots along the farm fields along County Highway-H from County Highway-S to County Highway-KR, and on County Highway-L from State Highway-31 to County Highway-H.

Flooding along US Highway 45 to State Highway 142 is reported flooded.

Paddock Lake

236 th Avenue is flooded between 67 th Street and 61 st Street.

Avenue is flooded between 67 Street and 61 Street. The intersection of 248 th Avenue at 67 th Street is flooded.

Avenue at 67 Street is flooded. The 24700 block of County Highway-K is washed away due to sinkhole.

The 23800 block of County Highway-K is flooded and not passable.

The Kenosha Sheriff Department has also responded to Bong Recreation Park to assist with possible evacuation of campers due to the flooding issues.

The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department and the Kenosha County Highway Department remain diligent in response to all calls for service.